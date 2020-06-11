Gary Autry will serve a second term as Catoosa County Tax Commissioner. Autry easily won the general primary on June 9 and will face no opposition in the November general election.
“It is truly a pleasure and privilege to serve as tax commissioner,” says Autry. “I’m honored to be able to serve another four years.”
“These are challenging times we’re facing,” Autry says. “I’m committed to applying the newest technology, being a good steward of our budget and leading the tax office fairly, ethically and with caring service.”
Autry says he holds himself and those he works with to the highest performance standards and genuinely caring attitudes. “Integrity is one of my core values. I will continue to serve with a passion to be a great tax commissioner for Catoosa County.”
About Gary Autry
He has lived, worked and served in Catoosa County for over 40 years.
He has been vice president and director of operations of two Fortune 500 companies, as well as president and vice president of TSC.
During his campaign for re-election, he said:
