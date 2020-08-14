There’s a new assisted living and memory care facility coming to Fort Oglethorpe soon.
The Canopy at Boynton Ridge, just off Battlefield Parkway, has plans to open in January 2021, says its sales director Lauren Phillips. “We’re pre-leasing and accepting deposits now. Our mountain view rooms are going quickly.”
The facility, which is almost finished construction, will have 64 rooms and 80 beds. Twenty of the rooms will be in the memory care unit for people with more advanced stages of dementia, where they can receive extra care and therapy.
“We have a lot of local businesses partnering with us for this event,” says Phillips, “including hospice groups, local restaurants and grocery stores and other businesses.”
Anyone interested in learning more about The Canopy at Boynton Ridge can come to the Aug. 21 event or contact Lauren Phillips at 706-948-6984.
The Canopy is located at 81 Battlefield Crossing Court in Fort Oglethorpe.