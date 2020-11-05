Republican candidate Mark Askew cruised to victory against Democrat rival Tyrone Davis Nov. 3 in the race for the District 2 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
Askew received 6,512 votes, or 81.53%, compared to 1,475 votes netted by Davis of the 7,987 cast in the general election, according to results reported by the Georgia Secretary of State that will be unofficial until their certification. The district includes Chickamauga and the surrounding area.
"I will work honorably alongside our other commissioners to bring integrity and thoughtful decision-making and always with open eyes, open ears and an open door," Askew posted on his Facebook page.
Askew's posted his congratulations to the other newly-elected members of the Board of Commissioners.
"Now it’s time for our new board to begin working together and getting ourselves prepared to go to work for you and Walker County in January," he wrote. "There are exciting opportunities ahead!"
He thanked his family, friends, supporters and campaign volunteers and offered "a big thank you to all our poll workers who worked tirelessly preparing our precincts for safe voting and for their long days during early voting and day of voting, plus all the work they did behind the scenes."
Askew also thanked Davis for "running a positive and enthusiastic campaign," he wrote. "He’s a champion for our youth and Walker County and I’m glad he is committed to staying involved."
Davis congratulated his opponent on Facebook. "I would also like to thank all of my supporters and voters," Davis posted. "We do have a voice in the community and the future will show this to be true."
Askew
Askew, during his campaign, listed as top priorities appropriation of tax dollars, infrastructure, and qualifications and credentials of key personnel.
Askew served on the Chickamauga City Council (2002-2010), Walker County Planning Commission (2011-2018) and Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization. He said he garnered construction experience with codes and ordinances and responding to emergencies, and he has numerous professional contacts, including with utility providers, local governments and state offices.
Davis
"Through work I have learned that being a team player gets the best results," Davis said during the campaign. "Being open to different ideas, listening and compromising and settling on the way that will be beneficial for all parties involved.
"I have worked in the community for over 20 years through the recreations and school system," he said. "During that time I have learned to deal with the many personalities of the people in the county. Being fair and open-minded and just communicating with people have been the most successful things when it comes to dealing with people."
Davis listed as top priorities safety, youth and infrastructure.
He has taken courses at Northwestern Technical College and works as a heavy equipment mechanic at Roadtec Inc., he said.