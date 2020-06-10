Mark Askew defeated Marcus D. Veazey in the June 9 Republican primary for the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat. District 2 represents Chickamauga and the surrounding area.
Askew captured 2,098 votes, or 66%, to Veazey's 1,094 votes. The results are unofficial results, pending counting of a few provisional ballots, according to the Walker County Board of Elections.
Askew said he appreciates the support he received to win the primary and looks forward to working hard in his campaign against Democratic candidate Tyrone Davis, whom he will face on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Askew said he has more than 20 years experience working in municipal government, including building and codes, coordinating construction projects, strategic planning and disaster response coordination. He was elected to the Chickamauga City Council and appointed to the Walker County Planning Commission.
“If elected, as a commissioner to this new board, I feel that it’s imperative for this first board to have complete transparency and cooperation with the existing leadership to build the trust needed for us all to work together as a team,” he said during the campaign. “The more information we have at the beginning, the more positive affect we can have as a board.”
Askew's primary race platform included support for constitutional rights and a promise to serve with “open eyes, open ears and with an open door,” he said.
Veazey, a former FBI special agent, directs corporate investigations at Unum.
He named the county's finances — particularly paying off its debt and setting aside rainy day funds — and erosion of the county's infrastructure as top areas of concern for his platform.
“My desire is to see this county run professionally, transparently and strategically,” Veazey said during the campaign. “I would like to track departmental performance measures to help identify cost-saving opportunities and determine budget appropriations. I would like to see that financial resources are driven by policy, performance and residents’ needs and not by who knows whom.”
He also said, “I would like for us to work together in a manner in which we expect excellence in our work, our organization and the county we are building.”
Veazey was not immediately available June 10 when contacted for comment.