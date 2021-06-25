Gas prices across Georgia have stayed on the rise more than six weeks after the Colonial Pipeline attack and are likely to go up again because of increased travel as the July 4 holiday weekend nears.
The average gas price in the state is $2.89 per gallon for regular fuel and $3.55 per gallon for premium fuel, AAA reports show. On May 4, a few days before the Colonial hack, the average regular fuel price was $2.70 per gallon, 19 cents less than today.
AAA is projecting that more than 47.7 million Americans will travel for the holiday, which would make it the second-highest travel volume on record, behind only 2019.
That would mark a 40% increase over 2020, when 34.2 million Americans traveled for the holiday. That rise in gas consumption will lead to a rise in price, AAA said in a release.
According to Energy Information Administration data, fuel demand is trending upward, but prices could be higher. AAA officials said rising gasoline stock levels have contributed to mostly stable gas prices across the country.
“Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “During this same period, the national gas price average has only increased 4 cents.”
According to GasBuddy, many drivers will see prices remain above the $3 per gallon mark in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Even with some relief, from a recent small drop in prices, the national average price of gas on July 4 is still expected to be $3.11 per gallon, some 43%, or 93 cents more than last year’s pandemic-induced price of $2.18.
“With the economic recovery from COVID continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and, over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us,” DeHaan said.
Georgia gas prices, and many in the southeastern U.S. were affected by the Colonial Pipeline hack on May 7, which resulted in a temporary shutdown and resulting price spike.
Colonial Pipeline’s 5,500-mile system is the largest refined products pipeline system in the U.S. It provides about 45% of the fuel on the East Coast between Texas and New York.
Georgia’s average gas prices shot up 17 cents from the previous week within days of the attack. Still, Georgia’s gas prices remain below the national average of $3.06 per gallon, and the state’s prices have dipped from a week ago. The average gallon of gas last week was $2.91, just 2 cents less than a month ago.