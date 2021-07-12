The Arts at Erlanger Committee is now accepting submissions for the upcoming America the Beautiful gallery show. Visual artists may submit pieces of any medium that can be hung on a wall including painting, drawing, printing, sculpture, mixed media, textiles and photography inspired by the beauty of America, its people and landscapes.
Entries will only be accepted from artists living within a 75-mile radius of Chattanooga. All submission forms must be entered by Aug. 6. Art entries must include title, medium, dimensions and price to be considered.
All art in the America the Beautiful gallery will be on display, and some pieces available for purchase at Erlanger Baroness Hospital in the Gallery Corridor from Oct. 1, 2021, through Feb. 2, 2022.
The Arts at Erlanger Committee will accept up to three high resolution jpeg images per artist for consideration.
For more information and a full list of submission requirements, visit erlanger.org/artsaterlanger. There is no entry fee.