On Wednesday, March 25, Brian Cleverly, 43, was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee, for the murder of his wife, Tina Cleverly.
On Jan. 17, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Calhoun Regional Office and the Rossville Police Department initiated a death investigation after his wife was found deceased when medical personnel responded to her Rossville, Georgia residence.
Mr. Cleverly of 342 Glenn Wade Drive, Rossville, was booked into the Walker County Detention Center in February 2020 on charges of criminal solicitation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony) and aggravated assault.
Mr. Cleverly was in custody on March 26 at the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia where he will be held at the Walker County jail.