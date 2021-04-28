The district attorney is turning up the heat on suspects in cold cases.
“Right now there is a victim’s family without answers. Right now there is a violent criminal who thinks they got away with the crime,” said Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. “To that family, we never forget. To that criminal, we will bring you to justice.”
A new Cold Case Unit (CCU) of the district attorney’s office has been created to investigate unsolved cases.
“I have appointed ADA (Assistant District Attorney) Clay Fuller to lead a team that partners with local and state law enforcement agencies to review evidence and bring a fresh perspective to unsolved murders and sexual assaults in the circuit,” Arnt said.
The CCU will leverage scientific and technological advancements, as well as assistance from the public, to move these cold cases forward. Investigator Christy Smith, victim advocate Cara Parris, and administrative assistants Tara Page and Jennifer McLamb will assist Fuller.
“Our office mission is to seek justice for our citizens,” Arnt stated, “and that search for justice will never cease.”
To report information about an unsolved crime, contact the district attorney's office at lmjcda@pacga.org.