The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple agencies, was able to infiltrate an area drug trafficking organization and determine the pipeline of illegal narcotics being distributed in the judicial circuit in Operation Fairview Sunset.
The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force (LMJCDTF) began investigating the drug trafficking organization operating in North Georgia and Southeast Tennessee eight months ago. Agents were able to identify key leaders of a large methamphetamine distribution network, along distributors and stash houses. With the assistance of multiple agencies, LMJCDTF was able to infiltrate the DTO and determine the pipeline of illegal narcotics being distributed in the judicial circuit.
Agents executed eight search warrants July 24 at various locations. As a result of the search warrants, the follow persons were arrested and face pending charges.
- Danny K. Smith of Rossville, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (150 kilos), conspiracy to distribute Schedule I controlled substance and probation violation
- Phillip Cornelius Burse of East Ridge, Tenn., conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substance - hydrocodone, probation violation
- Stephen Brigham of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Edward L. Garth of Rossville, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance – hydrocodone, possession of Schedule II controlled substance – oxycodone, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, probation violation
- Jessica Garth of Rossville, possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance – hydrocodone, possession of Schedule II controlled substance – oxycodone, possession of Schedule I controlled substance
- Marvin Foster of Rossville, possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon, altering serial number of a firearm.
- Arenous “Reno” Saventini of Rossville, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (150 kilos)
- Montel D. Slocum of Georgia Department of Corrections, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon
- Miles A. Mathis of Rock Spring, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Whitney Cummings of Chickamauga, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I controlled substance
- Dylan Cagle of Rossville, possession with intent Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent
- Tiffany Crandall of Rossville, possession of Schedule II controlled substance
The case is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the near future.
The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, D.E.A. – Rome, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, West Metro Drug Task Force (Ga.), U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 12th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force (Tenn.), Georgia National Guard Counter Drug, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, City of LaFayette Police Department, Walker County Sheriff Office, Chickamauga Police Department, Dade County Sheriff Office, Hamilton County Sheriff Office, East Ridge Police Department and Soddy Daisy Police Department assisted in the investigation.
L.M.J.C.D.T.F. will continue to proactively and aggressively investigate narcotics in the judicial circuit. Anyone with information on drug or gang activity can leave information at the tip line by emailing info@lmjcdtf.org or calling 706-638-5570.