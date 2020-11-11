Lookout Mountain Community Services (LMCS) presented awards Oct. 30 to individuals and companies in the area as part of their celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Each October, for the past 75 years, the nation has proclaimed October to be a time to recognize the achievements of individuals with disabilities and the contributions they make to their communities.
Businesses who hire men and women with disabilities report that the decision to implement inclusive hiring practices has given them access to an untapped resource and the discovery of talented, dedicated employees.
Through a program known as Supported Employment, Lookout Mountain Community Services helps to connect adults who have disabilities with employers who have unmet needs.
To show appreciation for the more than 30 business partners the agency currently works with, LMCS hosted an Employer/Supervisor Appreciation event.
Food City in Rossville was named as the Employer of the Year for 2020, selected because of the many opportunities the store has given to students and adults throughout the years. Store manager Scott Phillips was on hand to receive the plaque, as well as Debbie Holder, human services director, and Darrell Massey, district manager for Food City. Dr. Tom Ford, chief executive officer of Lookout Mountain Community Services, made the presentations.
Also recognized were two Supervisors of the Year: Allen Welles, manager of the Dollar General Store in Summerville, and Carolyn McKeehan, cafeteria manager at Five Star Food Service, located in Roper Corp. They received certificates of award for the valuable roles they play in the success of the individuals that work under their leadership.
Bill Lowry, director of dining services, and Michael Chapman, vice president of dining services, attended in support of McKeehan; both represent Five Star Food Service.
A highlight of the event was the opportunity to hear from two men who shared their success stories about the impact that working in the community has had on their lives.
For more information about LMCS employment services for people with disabilities, call 423-364-2910 or 423-619-5351.