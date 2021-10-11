Anna Shaw Children’s Institute in Dalton will host “Life and Livestock,” a 4-H event featuring Dr. Temple Grandin, autism activist and world-famous American scientist and animal behaviorist.
The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway (formerly 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road) from 7-9 p.m. Grandin will present a one-hour session and then sign books.
Tickets are $10 each. The event is intended for middle and high school students in 4-H, FFA or other agricultural groups, but is open to other interested individuals as well.
Please register at HamiltonHealth.com/livestock. Those who have questions may contact Lindsey Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org or 706-226-8913.