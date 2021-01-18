The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, is hosting a statewide Caregiver Resource Fair, a virtual three-hour program that will help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers find local resources and talk to experts who can explain and give more insight to the many programs available in the state of Georgia. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
The three-hour program will include speakers from the Georgia Council of Community Ombudsman, the Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization of Georgia, the Area Agencies on Aging, Elder Care Attorney and Legal Specialist, as well as representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The association is excited to host this virtual event for caregivers, especially during this difficult time of living in a pandemic”, added Buffy Hankinson, program manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “The topics that will be discussed are often some of the most asked about programs and services by caregivers throughout Georgia, so this resource fair will give people a unique opportunity to learn about multiple programs in one format, added Hankinson.”
To learn more or to register, please call 800-272-3900 or visit http://bit.ly/CRF2021.
In addition to the Caregiver Resource Fair, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, hosts free virtual education training monthly. To learn more, visit alz.org/Georgia.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.
For more information, call 1-800-272-3900.