La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.