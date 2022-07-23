Catoosa County resident Alex Ware has overcome some challenges in his life and wants to be an encouragement to others.
Twenty-six year old Ware was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition that results in increasing muscle loss, as well as other complications.
“Since my body lacks a protein necessary for muscle repair,” says Ware, “my muscle tissue when it's used just turns into connective tissue which is useless for movement. As time goes on my body loses durability in certain parts.”
“I was able to walk for 16 years before my legs lost so much muscle they couldn't hold my upper body weight and weren't able to support the bones to keep me up. It causes me to bruise easier and feel pain more due to less muscle under the skin to cushion things. Anything with a muscle is affected over time, including my arms, back and internal organs.”
By the time he was 16, Ware was wheelchair-bound. Life was challenging but still good.
When he graduated from Heritage High School, Ware says he thought he would maintain his friendships from his school years, but things didn’t work out that way.
“Everyone I tried to stay connected with held no interest,” Ware says. “So after a while I stopped trying. That was the first time my hope in people lessened greatly and I felt bitterness for the first time.”
Ware’s relationships at home began to suffer and finally his father suggested that he needed to move out.
For the next four years, Ware spiraled downward emotionally and mentally. He spent most of his time alone and lonely. He began to drink and smoke marijuana. He hated himself and his thoughts became suicidal. He did not miss the irony that he was physically incapable of suicide.
Ware says he reached a state beyond suicidal — apathetic. He simply did not care about anything. But he did fear that he might die alone. He was in a dark place and his life was empty.
“Because of my dad I was able to pull myself out of the hell I was in,” says Ware. “He called me one morning and the conversation started off simple — till he went quiet then started to cry.”
“I have respected my dad to the point of never wanting to disappoint him almost all my life, so I was touched by his feelings. He told me he had been watching me the last year and noticed how apathetic I had become.”
Several years earlier, Ware and his dad had started working on a project to build Ware his own house with living quarters for a caregiver. Ware loved the idea of having his own place. Now his dad told him he didn’t think the building project was a good idea. “He said he needed to know if I was just going to move into the new place and rot there like I was already doing,” says Ware.
Ware says his dad’s words hit him like a truck and marked the point at which he began to turn his life around.
Ware moved back home and began a journey to a new frame of mind.
One day after he was home, Ware said, he had an epiphany. “Positive thoughts started pouring into my head and I knew everything was going to be okay. I knew I had to let God give me the peace I needed. I was so negative all the time, I knew this was not something that came from me.”
Ware embarked on a journey of self-awareness that coincided with his innate interest in people. He refers to himself as an empath, someone acutely sensitive to other people’s emotions. He became equally aware of his own emotions and adjusted his responses to things.
Honesty and transparency are foundations of Ware’s life now — with others and with himself.
Ware keeps a list of “triggers,” things that anger or irk him, so he will be more aware of them. “I’m not blind to my own habits and tendencies,” he says. “I set boundaries and create methods for managing my emotions.”
“I’ve learned to love myself for who I am as a person,” Ware says, “and I’m very accepting of other people for who they are. I want to be an encouragement to other people.”
One way Ware does this is through some of the online communities he participates in. He does some gaming and has gotten to know people that way. He is also part of some communities for people with disabilities.
Content is how Ware sees himself now. He’s happy with life. He helps with his dad’s business. He’s returned to the can-do attitude he says he grew up with. “If I can’t do something, I find a machine or device or person who can.”
But above all, Ware is a devoted encourager. “Everybody is walking through scorching heat and going through things. I can’t fix people, but I can encourage them. My happiness in life is being there for people who might need me.”