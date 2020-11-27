An Alabama man has been arrested and extradited to Walker County for murder, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
The Jackson County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Nov. 24 arrested Joseph Edward Hart, 40. Hart was extradited that day to Walker County where he is charged with murder.
Hart is accused in the shooting death of Satia Siv after an incident in the early-morning hours in the parking lot of an establishment in Rossville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The Rossville Police Department requested the GBI assist with their investigation while Alabama law enforcement authorities assisted the GBI to apprehend Hart at his residence in Bryant.
Hart was held Nov. 27 in the Walker County jail without bond, Wilson said.
If the public has information in reference to this investigation, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app on the GBI website.