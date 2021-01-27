Vlatka Agnetta, M.D., has joined the team of medical providers at Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Centers, bringing vast dermatology experience with a special focus on Mohs Micrographic Surgery to remove cancerous tissue.
Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center operates a network of 13 skin care centers throughout northwest Georgia, including Dalton and Ringgold, and southeast Tennessee. The practice was founded in 1996 by Dr. John Chung, board certified dermatologist, Mohs surgeon, and president and CEO at Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Centers.
“Dr. Agnetta’s expertise and compassion will be a true gift to our patients. We’ve seen great success with Mohs Micrographic Surgery in our patients, and adding another gifted Mohs physician to our medical team will enable us to provide this life-saving procedure to even more people in our community who are suffering from skin cancer,” Chung said.
Agnetta, who started her career in emergency medicine, pursued a specialization in dermatology when she saw the need in her community for genuine compassion in that field.
After completing the dermatology residency program at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, Calif., Agnetta went on to pursue a fellowship in Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology from the University of Florida College of Medicine.
“Recent research on skin cancer treatments has enabled us to increase the cure rate in skin cancer, giving those patients peace of mind they may not have experienced in months or, in some cases, years,” said Agnetta.
“To be part of the community of providers moving this research forward and performing the procedures that result in cancer remission is an incredible honor,” she added.
Agnetta's expertise in her field helps to further the knowledge of other physicians providing similar services. Her published works include topics such as metastatic melanoma, carcinomas treated with micrographic surgery and more.
A native of Croatia, Agnetta moved to the United States for the educational opportunities available at American medical schools. In an effort to give back, she dedicates her time and expertise to community events like skin cancer screenings and health fairs.
More information is available by calling 423-521-2210 or by visiting thedermcenters.com.