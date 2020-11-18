AgGeorgia Farm Credit announces the hiring of Christy Brannon as a relationship manager in its LaFayette office.
A native of Chattooga County, Brannon graduated from the University of Georgia where she received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree in Agribusiness. She grew up working on a commercial cow/calf operation that has grown into a backgrounding calf operation (Bryan Farms) and a cattle marketing group (Bill Bryan Cattle LLC).
Growing up, she showed commercial beef cattle and was active in 4H and FFA.
She is a member of Georgia Cattlemens Association, Georgia Young Farmers in Chattooga County and Georgia Farm Bureau, where she serves on the State Young Farmer and Rancher Committee. Brannon previously worked as an animal health sales representative in South Georgia and North Florida and also worked with the USDA FSA as a program technician.
Brannon lives in Rock Spring with her husband, Dan, and their son, Owen. She looks forward to using her experience and agricultural knowledge and background to service the needs of residents of Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties.
AgGeorgia Farm Credit is a lending cooperative owned by its more than 4,500 member-borrowers. AgGeorgia provides loans to full-time farmers, part-time farmers, and land buyers alike for land, farms, homes, equipment, livestock and operating expenses, and services such as crop insurance and leasing. AgGeorgia Farm Credit has 20 branches serving 79 counties in Georgia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America. For more information, visit www.aggeorgia.com.