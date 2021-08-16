On Saturday, Aug. 14, Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q, Food City and a host of community volunteers raised $4,664.82 to go towards building an African American Heritage Park and Museum in LaFayette.
Barbecue sales raised $3,965.82 and an additional $700 was collected in donations.
The fundraiser was held at the Lowell Green Recreation Center at 301 Webb Wheeler Road in LaFayette. Lucky Eye Q sold 400 pounds of barbecue. Homemade baked goods were sold and donations were accepted. 100-percent of the day’s proceeds were donated to the cause.
Beverly Foster with the park and museum task force said she’s thankful for the community support.
“So many people from North Georgia and Chattanooga were a part of today’s success, from volunteers to donors,” she said. “This fundraiser will go towards the creation of Walker County’s first African American Museum and Memorial Park. It will honor African Americans’ contributions to the development and organization of our beautiful Walker County and will be a source of pride for all Walker County citizens.”
Lucky Eye Q’s Robert Wardlaw said he and his team are honored to be a part of raising money for this effort.
“Our crew is always proud to be a part of positive events, events that draw us closer together as a community, and this was certainly a very positive and successful event,” he said. “Special thanks to The LaFayette Woman’s Club, and the many community volunteers that all came together to make it happen.”
Food City also sponsored the fundraiser. “Food City is a proud supporter of the communities we serve and we’re honored to help sponsor this fundraiser in support of the African American Heritage Park and Museum,” said Food City District Manager Daryl Massey.
LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold said he’s excited about the project. “The City Council is in full support of the project,” he said. “The African American Park and Museum will be something our entire community will enjoy.”
Volunteers from LaFayette and Walker County donated their time and talents to making the fundraiser a success.