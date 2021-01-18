On Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Metro Atlanta Chapter African American Genealogy Day virtual live event will be available to the public through Microsoft Teams.
At 10 a.m. Dr. D L Henderson, historian, genealogist, preservationist and author, will present Afrocentric Histories: Researching and Documenting the Black Residents of Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery.
The story of Atlanta’s oldest cemetery has been told before but never from an Afrocentric perspective. This presentation links historical events in the lives of Black Americans to the historical development of Oakland cemetery’s racially segregated landscape.
At 11 a.m. Georgia Archives’ Reference Archivist Tamika Strong will present Discovering Gems: A Look at African American Resources at the Georgia Archives.
In genealogy, time and place are two very important factors in discovering information. There is also one more thing to consider - knowing where to look. Strong will demonstrate some resources available through the Georgia Archives and its partners that can assist researchers in their journey to uncover their family's history.
The link to the live event is: https://tinyurl.com/yxa5yko8
Try the link before the day of the presentation. To watch on the web, when the link prompts to open Microsoft Teams, click cancel and then click “Watch on the web instead.”
Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome and the latest version of Firefox.
If using an iPhone or tablet, you may need to download the Teams app.
The African American Genealogy Day program will be uploaded to the Georgia Archives YouTube channel. To be notified when videos are uploaded to the YouTube channel, go to our channel and press subscribe. It is free.