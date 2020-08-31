The Catoosa County Historical Society manages the Old Stone Church Museum. It also tries to maintain a library of local history and genealogy.
We have been fairly successful and are now running out of space. We have about 125 books on local and regional history stored under the pews that we cannot display or use. Other collections are waiting to be contributed if we had the space.
The Society proposes to build a 12-by-23-foot addition behind the kitchen to be dedicated as a local and regional historical and genealogical research library. All of the books would be moved out of the museum to make room for additional displays. Books would be displayed on shelves for easy viewing. Internet access to genealogical programs would be made available as well as stored files currently on hand.
The costs will be approximately $40,000. The county owns the building but the Historical Society proposes to fund the project with donations rather than tax dollars. The society is a 901C3, so donations are tax-deductible.