Farmers grow food and people want that food. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to give people access to our local farmers and crafters without endangering anyone,” says Kim Sawyer, recreation program coordinator for Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department.
The annual Catoosa Farmers Market will proceed this year, but with a unique twist to accommodate those worried about COVID-19.
The plan, says Sawyer, is to allot market time for two kinds of shopping. Every Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the public will be able to stroll among vendors selling homegrown foods, homemade cakes and pies and handcrafted wood, textile and other goods and make purchases.
At 11 a.m., the market will turn into a drive-through only event. “This option,” says Sawyer, “is for those worried about the virus, those who have trouble walking, or anyone who simply prefers to shop this way. We’re going to try out the drive-through option and see if there’s a demand for it.”
The weekly Saturday market opens June 13 in the parking area by the Catoosa County Library. Sawyer says signs will show people where to go. “We’ll be practicing whatever national guidelines for social distancing and general safety are in place at the time,” Sawyer says.
The Catoosa Market still has space for vendors. All items being sold must be homegrown, homemade or handcrafted. Call 706-891-4199 for information.