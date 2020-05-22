During the COVID-19 shut-down, after Catoosa Chamber employees had contacted the Chamber’s 400 members to see how they were doing and had started mapping out “what next” plans, they had some time on their hands.
“I didn’t want to see people just sitting around,” says Chamber CEO Amy Jackson. “We needed to be doing something constructive.”
Jackson decided on making face masks -- or at least cutting out material for them and collecting elastic, because, Jackson admits, she and her staff are not seamstresses.
Since Jackson’s family is involved in theater at The Colonnade, which also houses the Chamber’s offices, she knew there were some bins of fabric in the costume room. She got permission to use what she wanted.
“I went on YouTube,” says Jackson, “to learn how to tell if fabric is 100% cotton.” She raided the costume room a number of times, including a trip to get some “guy fabric” when she realized they were cutting mostly “cutesy” material.
Elastic was in short supply so Jackson bought headbands at a Dollar Tree. One volunteer on the mask project used loops from a loom kit.
Next, several Chamber employees started cutting out fabric and Jackson put out a call for people who could sew. Chamber members, a Catoosa Utility employee and people from the community rose to the occasion and finished masks began to pile up.
One family has made 100 masks. Soon the Chamber was providing masks to individuals, to banks that wanted to offer them to customers and to others who needed them.
To date, the Chamber has given away over 300 masks. The masks will be included in baskets for members of the Senior Center in Ringgold.
“One of the things that has come of this pandemic,” says Jackson, “is how creative people have become. When one way doesn’t work, they find another.”
Catoosa County is opening for business again, says Jackson, but the demand for masks will probably continue for a while.