Building the Blue Bridge was formed in July.
“We saw a need both immediate and long term, to assist our community in bridging the divide between them and law enforcement,” said Stacie Brasher, the group’s president. “We began to host rallies in support of law enforcement, reminding both ourselves, the officers, and their families what an important role they play in our lives and communities.
“We are committed to promoting the role law enforcement plays in our communities,” she said. “Our mission is to promote a healthy relationship between our law enforcement, first responders, and the community through open communication, training, and education programs. We want to accomplish this through offering programs in the North Georgia and Chattanooga area, including first responder trauma support programs, community roundtables, Cops in the Community.”
For more information about the group, visit the group’s website at www.unitedwestandstronger.com or contact Stacie Brasher at 423-380-8262.