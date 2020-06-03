As of June 2, a week before election day, 16% of Catoosa County’s 43,802 active voters had already cast ballots.
Tonya Moore, Catoosa County elections director, said the face of voting has changed over the years. More than half of people vote early or absentee now, she said, with just under half waiting until final election day to cast their ballots.
As of Tuesday, June 2, Moore said her office had accepted 5,222 absentee ballots and 1,875 people had voted early in person, for a total of 7,097 votes cast .
Moore said voting precincts were taking extra precautions for in-person voting in light of COVID-19.
"The voter comes in, they use a pen that has been sanitized and they turn it into the used pen bucket when they are finished completing their application to vote. They will be issued a sanitized stylist to use on the new voting machines and a sanitized voter card. The voter turns in the used stylist and voter card which our poll workers will sanitize after every use. We are sanitizing the voting machines and printers. Poll workers are wiping down tables and surfaces. We have sneeze guards in front of the computer check-in stations.”