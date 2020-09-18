For area horse enthusiasts, there will be the opportunity to start a new tradition this October. The Gordon County Saddle Club will host its first wagon train Oct. 1-4 with the county fairgrounds as a home base.
“The saddle club has a good reputation here, and the county commissioners seem to welcome this as a tradition,” says Saddle Club President Desmond Fox.
The John Wisdom Wagon Train Ride, a longstanding event in Rome, ended last year. Fox says he hopes this ride can fill the void while being its own unique event for Gordon County.
“We’re starting something new for the saddle club,” he explains.
What to expect
There will be several food vendors on site, and barbecue will be among the offerings. Attendees can enjoy live music Friday and Saturday nights from the Matt Harvey Band and Dark Horse Outlaws. There will also be event-themed t-shirts and hoodies available for purchase, and attendees will be allowed to camp on site.
The actual wagon train portion of the event will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. with assembly at the fairgrounds. The riders will make an 18-20 mile loop back to the grounds, riding along backroads like Liberty Road, McDaniel Station Road, Seabolt Road and Millers Ferry Road.
True to its name, the ride will allow actual wagons, along with individual riders. Horse owners must bring proof of a current negative coggins test for each equine they bring in order to unload their horses at the fairgrounds.
The first year and beyond
This year, Fox’s focus is on providing a safe and fun way for local riders to be in each other’s company. It’s a good way to see what types of things will appeal to the horse owning public and to launch the event while not allowing saddle club volunteers to bite off more than they can chew at first.
The goal, he says is to “have people just come and enjoy it — just having people out there with their horses. I wanted to offer a few things, but I didn’t want to do too much at first. If we can get a pretty decent event, I’d like to continue.”
He says he hopes this first ride is a springboard for growth in the future and that it eventually becomes a conduit for introducing horses to the general public. In the next couple of years, he imagines more of a community event with vendors and food for attendees and pony rides for children who may not have access to horses.
Using the fairgrounds is key for growing a more diverse schedule next year, he says.
“I think this wagon train may be a starting place,” he says. “We’ve got to start somewhere.”