Are you interested in taking a leisurely kayak tour on historic Lookout Creek? Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park would like to invite you to participate in a free, two-hour, kayak tour with a ranger on Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m.
National Park Partners and Outdoor Chattanooga will sponsor an event where visitors will paddle the waters of Lookout Creek and the Tennessee River to learn about the rich Civil War history associated with the area. Outdoor Chattanooga will provide all of the equipment and personal watercraft are prohibited.
The following reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation.
- Reservations required: Directions to the launch site will be provided with a reservation confirmation. National Park Service signs will also be placed at certain locations to assist participants in finding the launch location. To make a reservation, please visit Outdoor Chattanooga’s online catalog at http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt.
- Paddler requirements: Participants must be 14 years of age or older; participants must know how to swim.
Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion, due to weather or water conditions. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancellation, with a rain date of May 15. If you must cancel your reservation for any reason, please do so with a minimum of 24 hours notice by calling Outdoor Chattanooga at 423-643-6888.