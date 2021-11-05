The Georgia Department of Community Development will make $7 million available in Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant funds to local government, nonprofit and public housing authority applicants. The grants will provide housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied, new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family houses for sale to income-eligible homebuyers.
Applicants will apply online using the Grant Application Administration and Management (GrAAM). An Applicant Portal User Guide and a training video will be added to the CHIP webpage.
The program is funded with federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds and is subject to federal HOME regulations (24 CFR Parts 91 and 92) and any amendments thereto. The regulations governing the use of HOME funds may be found at https//www.hudexchange.info/programs/home/
Eligible applicants
City and county governments in Georgia excluding HUD HOME participating jurisdictions government receiving HUD HOME funds directly
Public housing authorities
Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) tax-exempt status
Current CHIP grantees with less than 50% remaining balance in the current CHIP award
Eligible activities and funding limits
$400,000 available for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes; and
$600,000 available for new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family homes for sale to income-eligible homebuyers
The CHIP 2022 grant application form with all relevant attachments must be submitted using the DCA Grant Application Administration and Management (GrAAM) system by: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
A $250 application fee check must be mailed and postmarked by: Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.