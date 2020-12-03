The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe was awarded a Vibrant Communities Grant for fiscal year 2021 from Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD).
The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities in communities. The 6th Cavalry Museum is one of 70 entities in 53 counties that received more than $285,000 in funding as part of this year’s awards. This is the second Vibrant Communities Grant awarded to the 6th Cavalry Museum.
“A thriving arts community creates thousands of jobs and contributes to a healthy and diverse economy. Georgia Council for the Arts is proud to continue to support our state’s arts organizations through the distribution of Vibrant Communities Grants,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The arts community needs our support more than ever, and this funding offers immediate assistance in facilitating arts programs that provide meaningful experiences for Georgians.”
“We couldn’t be prouder to have received this grant,” said museum Executive Director Chris McKeever. “To tell the unique military history of what happened here at Fort Oglethorpe in living color on the parade field is huge. You’ll experience life at the Army post through public art and story-telling that will leave a lasting impression on all who see it.”
In an ongoing effort to bring continuity to Fort Oglethorpe’s history and showcase diverse groups of people who worked and served at the U.S. Army Post, the grant will commission a new mural to be painted on the exterior of the museum accompanied by a solar audio box with four stories that bring the mural to life when played. The mural, called “Remembering the Heroes of Fort Oglethorpe,” will continue representing the history of the U.S. Army post at Fort Oglethorpe, which began with a mural depicting the early post history at Gilbert Stephenson Park in 2019.
The new mural will feature the notable men and women who served at the post through military units and specialty camps, all of which were part of the post’s activities until its closure in 1947. Among the highlighted service men and women to be represented will be the all-female, all-African American 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion; and the Booker T. Washington Civilian Conservation Corps camp of the early 1930s. Additional stories to be told are the testing of the Bantam Car (Jeep), and Stuart light tank training for World War II and the WWI and WWII Prisoners of War camps.
Alabama artist Wes Hardin will complete the mural so that it is compatible with his “History of the Post” mural at Gilbert Stephenson Park.
Following precedent set by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Georgia Council for the Arts used Peer Review Panels to adjudicate applications. These panels included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience and knowledge.
Georgia’s creative industries have a reported $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 200,000 jobs in the state.
About the 6th Cavalry Museum
The 6th Cavalry Museum is an independent nonprofit organization that was founded to preserve the history of the “Fighting Sixth” U.S. Cavalry. With a mission to share history for all, the museum offers low-cost and free educational programs, special events, and exhibits that honor the men and women who served at the U.S. Army post at Fort Oglethorpe from 1902 to 1947. The museum is located in the community of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., on historic Barnhardt Circle, one block north of Chickamauga National Battlefield. To learn more, visit 6thCavalryMuseum.org.
About Georgia Council for the Arts
Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
About the Georgia Department of Economic Development
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) plans, manages and mobilizes state resources to attract new business investment to Georgia, drive the expansion of existing industry and small business, locate new markets for Georgia products, inspire tourists to visit Georgia and promote the state as a top destination for arts events and film, music and digital entertainment projects.