The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe has hired Jamie Taylor as its museum coordinator.
The non-profit museum, which opened in 1981, is committed to “sharing history for all” as it preserves the rich military history of the Fighting Sixth Cavalry and the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe (1902-46). The museum coordinator position was made possible by a generous grant from the George R. Johnson Family Foundation.
Originally from Savannah, Ga., Taylor grew up in Southwestern, Ohio. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in art history from the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. While at UC, he interned at Manifest Gallery and Research Center, a nonprofit international art gallery learning to design and manage exhibits and the handling of art. Taylor also interned at Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council assisting with arts and culture projects and grant writing.
Taylor brings a broad base of experience with the research and management of art and antiques, cataloging, administration, and client relations as an inventory assistant with Case Auctions and Appraisals in the Chattanooga office. Taylor and his wife Valerie live in Chickamauga with their two children.
“The museum is excited to have Jamie join our staff and to see how his broad base of experience and love of history can help enhance our exhibits and programs and add to our visitor’s experience,” said Chris McKeever, museum director.