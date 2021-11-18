GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, will take place during the annual GivingTuesday celebration on Nov. 30. People around the world will show generosity in all its forms through acts of kindness and by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes. Each year GivingTuesday activity takes place in every country and territory around the world.
Locally, the 6th Cavalry Museum, whose mission is to “Share History For All,” is asking for GivingTuesday support to fund bus transportation grants for field trips to the museum. “No field trip fee is ever charged to bring students to the museum. But the cost of transportation is still a big obstacle and can keep schools from coming,” said museum director Chris McKeever. “Each $5 donation covers one student so they can tour and experience hands-on learning.”
Donations can be made online at https://www.6thcavalrymuseum.org. The public is invited to visit the museum on GivingTuesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and enjoy free admission. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where your Pines Library Card gets you free admission. Otherwise admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. The museum will be closed Nov. 23-29 for Thanksgiving.
Anyone can participate in GivingTuesday, no matter who or where they are. “GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement.