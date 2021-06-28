Eighteen grandchildren, great- and great-great grandchildren of Willie Belle Irvin visited the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe to see "The Triple Victory of the 6888th" exhibit that features her photo, ribbons and commendation certificates.
Irvin was from Moultrie, Ga., and was a member of the Women’s Army Corps 6888th Central Postal Detachment, the only Black WAC unit to be sent overseas for WWII. The 855 women received their Extended Field Service training at Fort Oglethorpe in January 1945.
The Triple Victory of the 6888th exhibit is being supported in part by an African American Civil Rights grant from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior and exhibit partners Georgia Humanities, George R. Johnson Family Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Frank P. Pierce Foundation, Georgia Power, Caswell Partners, Inc. and Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired) Edna W. Cummings, Six Triple Eight Advocate.