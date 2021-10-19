The public is invited to attend the Walker County 4-H chicken show and sale Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Walker County Agricultural Center behind the civic center in Rock Spring.
The show begins at 6 p.m. with the announcement of winners following. After that at about 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., pens of hens will be auctioned.
Chickens will be auctioned in pens of three with the proceeds going to the 4-H’ers; they are good laying hens in both Red Sex Link and Silver Laced Wyandotte breeds.
You must bring your own cage, pen or box if you plan to purchase chickens.
No seating will be provided. Bring your own chairs. Prepare for outside.
You need to bring cash in increments of $5 to pay the 4-H’er directly for hens purchased. No change will be available at the event.
For more information, call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.