Authorities on Friday, Sept. 4, arrested 50-year-old Robert Allen Mowry for the 1994 murder of a Chickamauga man, officials announced Saturday in a news conference.
Mowry has been charged with malice murder for the death of James Richard Harris, 50, in December 1994.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials arrested Mowry at 10 p.m. Friday in Nashville.
Harris was found dead on Dec. 22, 1994, at the entrance to his property and residence on Boss Road in Chickamauga. He had been murdered and robbed by the gate of his property as he was leaving for work. At the time, Harris worked at Miller Industries in Chattanooga.
In 2009, investigators received information from Crime Stoppers about the murderer’s possible identity. The GBI, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chattanooga Police Department pursued additional leads which brought the case closer to a resolution; however, there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.
In 2020, police developed new evidence following surveillances and interviews conducted by the GBI, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI, the Tullahoma (Tenn.) Police Department, the Coffee County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office and the Nashville Police Department. This new evidence led to a match to evidence from the original crime scene.
Saturday’s news conference was held at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in LaFayette.