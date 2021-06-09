The Walker Retired Educators' Association (WREA) is an organization of retired educators from the Walker County Schools and Chickamauga City Schools and is a chapter of the Georgia Retired Educators' Association. WREA endeavors to promote public education. Each year, the association awards a scholarship to a deserving senior from each of the county's three high schools. The student must be planning to attend a college or university and is aspiring to pursue a career in education.
The 2021 $1,200 scholarship award winners are:
- McIver G. Ensley from LaFayette High School plans to attend Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. His parents are Steve and Donna Ensley.
- Bailey E. Stoker from Ridgeland High School plans to attend Berry College in Rome, Ga. She is the daughter of Corey and Tammy Stoker.
- Madeline G. Crowley from Gordon Lee High School plans to attend Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala. She is the daughter of Adam and Lisa Crowley.