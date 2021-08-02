The Rees Skillern Cancer Institute and CHI Memorial will host the 2021 Southeast Regional Oncology Symposium for primary care providers on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Embassy Suites from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A maximum of 5.0 AMA PRA Category 1 credits have been requested.
Symposium topics include:
- Melanoma Update: Diagnosis and Management
- A Variant of Uncertain Significance Can Be Very Unnerving for Someone
- CAR-T Cell Therapy: a Revolution in Oncology
- Prostate MRI: Separating Fact from Fiction
- Something Old and Something New: A Review of Brachytherapy and a Primer on Next Generation PET (PSMA/Fluciclovine) Imaging for Prostate Cancer
- The Quest of the Test: Novel Approaches to Cancer Detection and Screening
- Lung Screening: It’s Not Just for the Lungs
- Lung Nodule Management
- Resectable HPB Tumors: Contemporary Role of Surgical Intervention
- Update in Colorectal Cancer Screenings and Surveillance
- Breast Surgical Oncology: Treatment of Breast Cancer in the Setting of Oligometastasis
- Advances in the Treatment of Gynecologic Malignancies
The symposium is appropriate for primary care physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, interns, residents, and medical and nursing students involved in the care of oncology patients.
The cost to attend the 2021 Southeast Regional Oncology Symposium is $125 for physicians, $70 for advanced practice providers and $35 for allied health professionals.
To register for the 2021 Southeast Regional Oncology Symposium, visit memorial.org/medical-education. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 3.
Embassy Suites is at 2321 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga, Tenn.