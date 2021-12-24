As 2021 comes to an end, The Catoosa County News is looking back at the top stories during the year. While the global pandemic continued to dominate headlines with its impact on local schools, businesses and the community, this article will also highlight some of the local events affecting Catoosa County residents.
CHI Memorial plans new hospital in Catoosa
CHI Memorial announced in June plans to build a $130-plus million hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County.
The hospital will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds, including an intensive care unit, a full-service emergency department, operating rooms and procedural suites. Plans include 64 medical/surgical beds, an emergency department with support services, and related on-site infrastructure.
It will connect to the current CHI Memorial Parkway building on Battlefield Parkway, creating a single campus geared to establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Construction of the hospital is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.
The current facility, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe is nearly 70 years old, and some portions of the hospital date back to 1904. Known for many years as Tri-County Hospital, the facility’s name changed to Hutcheson Medical Center in 1985.
Later managed by Erlanger Medical Center, its named changed to Erlanger at Hutcheson in November 2011. ValorBridge briefly operated the hospital as Cornerstone Medical Center. CHI Memorial announced plans in December 2017 to acquire the facility.
County breaks ground for College and Career Academy
Nearly 300 people — elected officials, business leaders, community members, students, and school employees — turned out Oct. 22 for the ground-breaking for Catoosa County’s College and Career Academy.
The From HERE to CAREER Academy will be an 80,000-square-foot building on two floors and is expected to open in August 2023.
“It was a great day to celebrate this new opportunity for our students and our community,” School Superintendent Denia Reese told the crowd at the Oct. 22 groundbreaking.
In her speech, Reese explained the journey to beginning construction on The From HERE to CAREER Academy. She said the system began the journey to open an academy with a community “listening luncheon” on Nov. 16, 2017. With overwhelming support from the community, the Board of Education moved forward. In partnership with Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), the system launched the first Mechatronics cohort on its Catoosa campus in 2019. After two years developing a grant application, the system was awarded a $3 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia in December 2019 to support construction of the new school.
The From HERE to CAREER College and Career Academy will serve juniors and seniors from the county’s three high schools: Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Heritage and Ringgold. Students who attend this school will graduate with college credit and technical college certificates to be prepared for good-paying high-demand careers in our region. This school will benefit students and local businesses by providing a talent pipeline for their continued economic prosperity.
The Academy will have the following high-demand career pathways to prepare students for jobs in the region: The School of Law Enforcement and Emergency Management; The School of Nursing and Therapeutic Services; The School of Architecture and Construction; The School of Welding and Machine Tool Technology; The School of Information Technology and Cybersecurity; The School of Teaching and Learning; The School of Logistics, Distribution, and Supply Chain Management; and The School of Industrial Systems Technology, Robotics, and Mechatronics (located at GNTC’s Catoosa County Campus).
Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties launch regional COVID-19 vaccination station
A partnership between Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties greatly expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines for Northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker vaccination station at the Colonnade launched March 24.
The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and free protection against the coronavirus with a regional drive-thru vaccination site at the Catoosa Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Eligible Georgia residents, as well as eligible Georgia workers who lived in neighboring counties in Tennessee and Alabama, could sign up online for an appointment at the Catoosa Colonnade. Additionally, Georgia residents could fill out a Vaccine Information and Consent Form online, print the form and bring it to their scheduled vaccine appointment.
During the first week of operation, 3,078 people received COVID-19 vaccines at the station. During its second week, the station administered the COVID-19 shot to 3,604 people — 780 on Wednesday, March 31, and a record 2,824 on Thursday, April 1.
The vaccination station, which eventually provided nearly 55,000 vaccinations to North Georgia, closed in early November and moved it operations to local health departments.
School superintendent Denia Reese retiring; LFO principal picked to succeed her
Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese announced in September that she will retire in 2022. She has been superintendent since 2005.
The school board announced it would look in-house for a new school chief. “For many years, Catoosa County Public Schools has been recruiting from within through its Aspiring Leader Academy, and has identified and promoted many current employees to move through the ranks,” the board said. “For this and other reasons, the board intends to begin with a methodical process of attempting to select a superintendent candidate from our current employee base, rather than seeking candidates from outside of our school system.”
On Nov. 18, the board officially named Charles Nix, principal at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, to become the county’s next school superintendent. He will take the reins on April 1.
Nix has worked in CCPS since 2006, when he was a deputy with the county Sheriff’s Office and worked at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School as a school resource officer. In 2008, he was hired to teach public safety at Heritage High School. In 2014, he became assistant principal at West Side Elementary School, then moved back to LFO High as assistant principal in 2015. He became principal of LFO High School in 2017.
Alabama Highway widening project
After more than 3½ years, the Georgia Department of Transportation in January 2021 said its widening project along Alabama Highway (Ga. 151) was in the final stages of completion.
Work on the project, which came in with a final price tag of nearly $34.6 million, initially began in July 2017, with a projected completion date of December 2020. However, in February 2020, the GDOT announced that the construction timeline would be pushed back 10 months to Sept. 16, 2021.
Overall, the construction included a 2.07-mile project to widen and reconstruct Alabama Highway beginning south of Rollins Industrial Park and extending to U.S. 41 in Catoosa County. The widening was from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane, divided with a 20-foot raised median to Boynton Road/Lafayette Street and flush median to U.S. 41. The project also included the replacement of the two bridges over I-75 and South Chickamauga Creek, and the reconstruction of the interchange of I-75 and Ga. 151.
County manager suddenly resigns
On April 9, the Catoosa County commissioners accepted the resignation from Alicia Vaughn as county manager. She had been county manager since September 2018.
“The board is not at liberty to further discuss this matter, or any personnel matter, beyond the statements made and action taken in today’s public meeting of the board,” the county said in a news release.
County Attorney Chad Young told commissioners that Vaughn on April 5 told some employees she was resigning. Young said she did not present a written or prior notice, turned in her keys and left.
In April county commissioners named Ringgold City Manager Dan Wright as the new county manager and he took over the position in mid-May.
In July the Ringgold City Council named Mark Vaughn, director of the city’s water collection system department, as its new city manager.
Korean War veteran from Ringgold buried after being missing 70 years
A Ringgold soldier who went missing decades ago was finally laid to rest on May 22 in Ringgold.
U.S. Army Corporal Henry Lewis Helms, after being missing in action for seven decades and presumed killed in action while fighting in the Korean War, received full honors with funeral rites and burial.
Funeral services for Helms were held the Wilson Funeral Home. Burial followed at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Ringgold.
Born Sept. 19, 1926, in DeKalb County, Alabama, Cpl. Helms and his family moved to Ringgold during the 1940s. Helms enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the last year of World War II. Helms reenlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 12, 1948. During the Korean War Helms served with Dog Company (D Co), 1st Battalion (Bn), 32nd Infantry (1/32INF), 7th Infantry Division (ID).
On Dec. 2, 1950, Helms, then 24 years old, was reported missing in action near the Chosin Reservoir in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Battle of Chosin Reservoir was a brutal, 17-day fight in frigid weather conditions that claimed the lives of 3,163 U.S. Army personnel, 4,385 U.S. Marines and 2,812 South Koreans. Almost 30,000 Chinese personnel perished.
During a June 2018 meeting, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un promised then-President Donald Trump he would repatriate American remains collected from the Korean War.
In August 2018, the United States received 55 boxes of remains for scientific analysis.
Regina Worley, Helm’s niece, said her family was contacted to provide DNA samples to help confirm his identity. Helms remains were positively identified in box number 39.
Helms is memorialized at the Ringgold City Hall MIA/POW monument and also in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific which is located in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center opens
LIFT Youth Center Inc. held a grand opening for Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center at 7197 Nashville St. in Ringgold on Aug. 7.
The center provides services for teens: opportunities for students to be Loved as they are, Inspired to be more, Found in the community, and Trusted to make a difference.
Among other things, it provides a drop-in after-school center for fifth- through 12th-grade students, in which LIFT fosters an environment of inclusion, positive self-worth, and self-discovery for youth while facilitating inner growth to prepare them for future success.
Ringgold therapist stabbed to death
Authorities in September charged 36-year-old Cameron Gravitt of Chattanooga with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Glenn Fraser, 54, a therapy counselor who was found dead Sept. 1 in his office.
Sheriff Gary Sisk said deputies were called to 30 Hidden Trace Drive about 5:30 p.m. that day after the counselor’s clients discovered Fraser deceased from multiple stab wounds in his office.
Fraser’s clients were waiting to meet with him when one of them opened a door to his office to use a restroom and discovered his body.
The Sheriff’s Office and Ringgold Police Department investigated the case.
Roper announces $118 million expansion
Roper Corp. announced Dec. 21 it will invest $118 million to expand manufacturing operations at its plant, adding 600 new jobs.
Roper, a subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, currently employs 2,000 people and produces cooktops, free-standing ranges and wall ovens under the Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier and Hotpoint brands. The plant is at 1507 Broomtown Road, LaFayette.
In 2019 GE Appliances invested $43 million in the plant and created 100 jobs. The expansion, scheduled to be completed in 2024, will not only boost employment to 2,600, but will also increase production capacity and enable manufacturing technology to be advanced.
Lookout Mountain lodge breaks ground
The Cloudland Lodge at McLemore hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 30 to mark the start of construction on a 245-room lodge, conference center and spa.
The resort, which will be along the eastern edge of Lookout Mountain, will provide banquet and meeting space for corporate events and weddings, as well as on-site lodging for golfers and other guests. Developers said the lodge, which is expected to open in late 2023, will employ more than 300 full-time employees.
The five-star facility will be a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton and offer multi-level dining and entertainment terraces, infinity edge pools and spas, as well as spaces that blend the building with the landscape, including a large outdoor events venue. The completed facility will provide banquet and meeting space for corporate events and weddings, as well as on-site lodging for golfers, families and couples looking for a romantic getaway.