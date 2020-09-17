Get your bells and antlers ready for this year’s Reindeer Run.
The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the race to make Christmas wishes come true for underprivileged kids in the area.
“I am excited to see this event happen this year,” LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold said, “especially because of the wonderful cause that it supports by the funds raised by the run.”
This is the ninth year for the 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run.
The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s event will follow CDC guidelines and include virtual runners.
“We are excited to offer the virtual runner registration,” LaFayette Woman’s Club president Rachel Oesch Willeford said. “This allows folks to support the cause from home. Each virtual runner that signs up during early registration is guaranteed a T-shirt and race bag.”
Some of the money raised goes to fund the LaFayette Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program. Local police and firefighters take 30-40 kids shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families.
Stacey Meeks, Fire Services chief and director of Emergency Management, said it is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. “It is a very humbling and emotional experience,” he said. “That’s why I usually wear sunglasses during the event to hide the occasional tears.”