Two LaFayette residents have been booked into the Walker County Jail after their arrests on firearms and drug charges.
Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went Feb. 7 to 511 Cook Road, LaFayette, to locate Cheyenne Lajade Roberts. Roberts, who had an active felony probation warrant, and Jonathan Russell Alexander were located inside a camper on the property, according to a drug task force news release.
After finding narcotics, agents executed a search warrant of the camper and an outbuilding and located three firearms, approximately 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, an amount of LSD, Shrooms also known as Psilocybin, approximately 4 ounces of marijuana and 70 pills believed to be Alprazolam.
Roberts, 23, of 3062 Wheeler Road, LaFayette, is charged with felony probation violation, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I - LSD, possession of Schedule I - psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV -alprazolam, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Alexander, 48, of 511 Cook Road, LaFayette, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I - LSD, possession of Schedule I - psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV - alprazolam, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
The Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff's Office, the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office, the Dade County Sheriff's Office, the Trion Police Department and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.