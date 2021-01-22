A Rossville residence was recently burglarized and the intruder(s) stole living room furniture, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Edsel Drive near Prater Road in Rossville sometime around Jan. 12.
Deputies were notified of the burglary on Jan. 12 after the victim arrived home to find his couch and love seat missing, reports show.
The victim told police he hadn’t been at the residence in a few days, but noticed upon arrival that his light brown leather couch and love seat were missing.
The victim added that only his daughter had a key to the residence.
The couch and love seat together have an approximate value of $2,000, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of the furniture is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.