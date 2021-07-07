To celebrate the 19th century Cherokees and Moravians who once resided in Springplace, local artists and volunteers will host demonstrations of historic activities that once took place on the Vann Plantation on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 25, from 1-4 p.m. There will be more demonstrations on Saturday than on Sunday.
This year, guests who attend Vann House Days will tour the newly restored “Vann Kitchen/Workhouse Exhibit.” The cabin has received a new roof, chinking and exterior logs. This restoration was made possible with a generous donation from Friends of the Vann House. The historic demonstrations will be hosted by youth volunteers from the Friends, as well as locals whose ancestors once lived in the Vann House.
Demonstrations and displays include weaving, spinning, cotton carding, butter churning, garden tours, basket folding, stringing beans into “leather britches” for food preservation, blacksmithing, black powder weapons, tribal weapons, use of handmade weapons, woodworking and chair caning. Guests will also see the crafting of handkerchief dolls, beading, corn grinding, and quilting.
Call the Vann House museum with questions, all demonstrations are included in admission.
The Vann House was built in 1804 by Chief James Vann, a wealthy tradesman who was half-Scottish, half-Cherokee. Vann sponsored the first western-style school and mission in the Cherokee Nation before his murder in 1809. His son and heir, Joseph Vann, nicknamed “Rich Joe,” managed the family business and plantation, and continued to sponsor the Moravian mission. Rich Joe and his family were violently removed from their home in 1835, three years prior to the Trail of Tears, and their plantation split apart by white settlers.
Today, their restored plantation home stands as a reminder of the Cherokee legacy in Georgia. The Vann House can be viewed during an hourly, Ranger-guided tour Thursday through Sunday. The last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m.