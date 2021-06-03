Celebrating the birth of the United States takes center stage at the 15th Annual Patriotism at The Post concert and fireworks show slated to take place on historic Barnhardt Circle Friday, July 2. The parking lot opens at 5 p.m. with festivities beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The festivities include Tabernacle Big Band’s patriotic concert and sing-a-long, food, kid’s activities and the naming of the Most Patriotic Boy and Girl winner, followed by fireworks at dark. Children, age 10 and younger, can compete by dressing in their patriotic best, wearing red-white-and-blue; prizes will be awarded.
Tabernacle Big Band will headline the concert with their 1940’s-era band of trumpets, trombones, saxophones and rhythm section. The band performs jazz and patriotic arrangements as well as “Glenn Miller” style swing music.
The patriotic sing-a-long encourages the audience to join in with song sheets available. All military veterans are recognized and asked to stand when their branch of service song is played during the “Service Salute.”
“The Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe played a huge role in the development of our nation,” said Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum and member of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association. “This year we’re ready to take back our nation’s favorite holiday from COVID and celebrate with family and friends.
"What better place to celebrate our nation’s birth and show our patriotic pride than here on the polo field with great music, family fun and fireworks,” she said.
Patriotism at The Post is free to attend but asks for a $5 per car parking fee. Concessions and cold drinks will be available for sale.
Apex Inflatables will have bounce houses for the kids to enjoy for a charge. CHI Memorial Hospital is providing golf cart shuttle service for those who need extra help getting onto the polo field.
Patriotism at The Post is organized and sponsored by the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association, comprised of community volunteers who meet monthly to promote tourism, economic development and improve the quality of life for visitors and residents. More information about the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association and the event can be found online at fortotourism.org, on Facebook or by calling 706-861-2860.