On Saturday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 21, and on Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, Nov. 25, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff to commemorate the 158th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga through a series of tours and hikes.
There will also be a 158th anniversary Junior Ranger activity booklet that can be picked up inside the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center. Participants will receive a special Junior Ranger patch by bringing the completed booklet back to the visitor center.
By Nov. 23, 1863, U.S. forces were poised to strike the Confederate Army of Tennessee, which virtually surrounded Chattanooga from Lookout Mountain to the north end of Missionary Ridge. At stake was control of this vital transportation hub, and with it, the fortunes of the fledgling Confederacy and the future of the United States and its citizens. After two months of besiegement and receiving reinforcements, the time was ripe for the blue-clad troops in and around the city to make a move.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.