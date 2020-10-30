Visitors are invited to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park's observance of the 157th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga.
Virtual programs are scheduled to be on the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps) and on the park’s YouTube page (www.youtube.com/chchnps) on the following dates and times: Nov. 21 and 22 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. (fight at Orchard Knob); Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. (Battle of Lookout Mountain); Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Battle of Missionary Ridge); and Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Battle of Ringgold Gap).
On Nov. 21 and 22 at 2 p.m., kids are invited to participate in virtual hands-on activities, which will be administered through the park’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
On Dec. 5, at 11 a.m., virtual visitors are encouraged to participate in an hour-long, live Q&A session with park historian Jim Ogden concerning the siege and battles that took place in and around Chattanooga.
To participate in this Q&A session, join in on the park's Facebook page or on YouTube Channel.