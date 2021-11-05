Fifteen of the top students from Walker County Schools (WCS) have been selected to advance in the Governor's Honors Program (GHP) selection process.
Dedicated students competed recently for the opportunity to participate in GHP, a four-week summer instructional program designed to provide intellectually gifted and artistically talented high school students with challenging and enriching educational opportunities not usually available during the regular school year. The 15 sophomores and juniors selected will complete the state-level online application for the opportunity to be selected as a semifinalist and represent WCS in the in-person GHP interviews to be held in late February.
GHP will take place on the campus of Berry College for the fifth time in summer 2022. Rising juniors and seniors in Georgia public and private high schools are eligible to be nominated by their teachers to participate in the program. The program is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, so there is no charge for students to attend.
For four weeks, students spend the morning in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. The curriculum in all areas is challenging and engaging. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
Each applicant must go through a very extensive selection process to be invited to participate in the program. Transcripts of grades and records, nomination forms, endorsements and other pertinent information are submitted to substantiate the nominations and the students must interview with a local screening committee.
Congratulations to the following 15 District finalists for GHP. They will represent WCS in the next level of competition:
- Caitlin Kelley, music
- Leah Hill, visual arts
- Madison O’Toole, Science
- Taylor Lambert, science
- McKenna Holder, mathematics
- Naomi Cantrell, visual arts
- Katlyn Wallin,mathematics
- Maria Nunez, visual arts
- Lexie Elswick, agriculture
- Levi Benefield,music
- Jeremiah Rapier, theatre
- Anna Willeford, theatre
- Joey Hicks, social studies
- Abbi Tomlin, visual arts
- Caleb Barnett, music
Major instructional areas are agricultural research, biotechnology and science, communicative arts, dance, engineering, mathematics, music, science, social studies, theatre performance, visual arts and world languages.
Students also select a minor area outside their major area of study. These include all the major instructional areas as well as additional offerings that reflect the interests and abilities of the instructional staff.