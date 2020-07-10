John Cowan in vying in the Aug. 11 runoff to be the Republican nominee in the 14th Congressional District race. He is a neurosurgeon. Learn more at cowanforcongress.com.
Describe how you see Congress’ role at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress must continue to ensure President Trump has the public health resources necessary to fight the (coronavirus), while avoiding unconstitutional overreach. When it comes to the economy, the federal government needs to get out of the way and stop shackling our children with additional debt.
What should be done about DREAMers, the young adult immigrants brought to this country illegally as children?
I agree with Justice Clarence Thomas that President Trump and his Administration have every right to roll back the DACA program, and I fully support the President in his efforts. I do not believe we should reward those who came to our country illegally — we are a Nation of law and order.
Do you support legalizing marijuana at the federal level?
I do not support legalizing marijuana at the federal level.
What events do you have planned for voters to get to know you better?
Team Cowan is working hard to get out the word ahead of Aug. 11. I’m looking forward to meeting with voters and discussing my plan to be a conservative fighter for Northwest Georgians.
- Chattooga GOP: July 9, 6 p.m., Chattooga Ag Building
- Summerville Meet and Greet: July 18, 9 a.m., Bruce Building
- Floyd County Meet and Greet: July 18, 5 p.m., Rome City Brewing Co.
- Catoosa County GOP: July 20, Spring Hill Suites in Ringgold
- Women for Cowan event: July 21, 11:30 a.m., Ridge Ferry Park — Farmer’s Pavilion
- Polk County GOP: Aug. 1, 8 a.m., Cherokee Country Club
- Floyd County Republican Women: Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m., Red Lobster in Rome
- Chattooga GOP: Aug. 6, 6 p.m., Chattooga Ag Center