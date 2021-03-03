Beginning April 5, 2021, Chickamauga Telephone Co. customers must dial 10 digits (area code and telephone number) to complete all local calls.
On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform the caller that the call cannot be completed as dialed or the number was not recognized. The caller must hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.
All services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment that are programmed to complete calls to seven-digit local numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers. Some examples are life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and other similar functions.
Customers are advised to sure to check their website (if they have one), any personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.
Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change.
What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.
Callers will continue to dial 1, the area code and telephone number for all long distance calls.
Callers can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services). Other three-digit services, such as 411 and 811, can still be reached by dialing their three-digit codes.
For more information, call Chickamauga Telephone Co. at 706-375-3195.