CATOOSA-WALKER PRESEASON SOFTBALL DREAM TEAM sherpst sherpst Sports editor Author email Jul 31, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FIRST TEAMOlivia Acuff — LaFayette (So., C)Kelsey Anderson — Heritage (Jr., P)Macie Collins — Heritage (So., IF)Zoey DeFoor — Ringgold (Jr., SS)Addie Edwards — Heritage (So., P)Olivia Free — LaFayette (So., P)Chloee Fryar — Gordon Lee (Jr., OF)Sydney Garrett — Gordon Lee (Jr., P/1B)Haynie Gilstrap — LaFayette (Sr., IF)Riley Heard — Ringgold (Sr., 2B)Gracie Helton — Gordon Lee (So., SS)Heidi Johnson — LFO (Jr., SS)Emma Phillips — Gordon Lee (Sr., OF)Tenslee Wilson — Gordon Lee (So., C/3B)SECOND TEAMMaddy Bacon — Ringgold (Sr., P/OF)Ava Brown — LaFayette (So., P/UTL)Riley Burdette — Ringgold (Jr., 1B)Harper Carstens — Heritage (Jr., CI/SS)Jaselyn Couch — LaFayette (Jr., OF)Lexi Duckett — Heritage (Sr., MI)Emma Fowler — Ridgeland (So., OF)Jessica Gibson — Heritage (Sr., OF)Shayla Rosson — Ridgeland (Jr., SS)Jenna Ryans — Heritage (So., OF)Julie Shore — LFO (Sr., 1B)Suki Williams — LaFayette (Jr., IF)Carlee Wilson — LFO (Jr., 2B)Raven Yancy — LaFayette (So., UTL)The Preseason Dream Team was selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest Extra $200 Social Security monthly payments possible under new bill Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back