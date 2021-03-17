Catoosa County voters on Tuesday, March 16, overwhelmingly approved another round of ESPLOST, a one-percent sales tax to help fund education.
Nearly 78% of voters said "yes" to the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The vote tally was 1,635 (77.78%) who said “yes,” to 467 (22.22%) who said “no.”
The tax must be approved by voters and lasts for five years each time. Catoosa voters have given ESPLOST the green light five times since 1997. Continuing ESPLOST means the county’s sales tax will remain at 7 percent.
Funds from the tax are used to provide classrooms and schools, safety and security initiatives, technology, new buses, and maintenance. ESPLOST VI, if approved, is projected to generate more than $40 million during its five-year lifespan.