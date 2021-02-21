The Ridgeland Panthers and Ringgold Tigers were in Savannah late last week to open the new baseball season against some South Georgia opposition.
But before they took on those opponents this weekend, the two northwest Georgia foes faced each other at Richmond Hill High School on Thursday and it was the Tigers getting the better end of a 10-0 victory to open the season.
Colin Mountjoy and Hudson Chandler combined to give up just one hit in six innings of work. Mountjoy pitched the first five innings, striking out five and allowing just the one hit, while Chandler struck out two in his one inning of relief. Neither pitcher allowed a walk.
Eli Norris went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases for Ringgold (1-0). McCain Mangum, Kenyon Ransom and Sam Mills all finished with two hits apiece. Mangum had two RBIs on the afternoon, while Ransom, along with Mountjoy and Austin McMahan, each knocked in one run.
Robert Jent toed the rubber for the Panthers in the season opener. He gave up eight runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings of work, though none of the runs were earned as Ridgeland committed four errors in the game. Jent finished with seven strikeouts.
Austyn Acuff pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Curtis Wells also pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out one batter, while Isaac Pitts had the lone hit for Ridgeland (0-1), a single.
Ringgold 3, Richmond Hill 1
The Tigers scored solo runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings and got solid pitching from Norris and Chase Ghormley in a victory over Richmond Hill Friday night.
Ghormley started the game and pitched the first four innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk, while Norris gave up an unearned run on two hits and one walk in three innings of relief. He finished with five strikeouts.
Mills had three of Ringgold’s seven hits, including a double. Mangum and McMahan both went 2 for 4 with one RBI, while one of McMahan’s hits was a double.
Ringgold (2-1) closed out the weekend with a 6-2 loss to Greenbrier. Details from the game were not available as of press time.
Heritage 14, Dalton 2
Cannon Stafford had just two hits in the Generals’ season-opener on Saturday and he made both of them count.
An RBI-double in the second inning was followed by a grand slam in the top of the fifth and the Generals drubbed the Catamounts in the Carpet Capital.
Stafford’s blast was one of two dingers hit by the Generals (1-0) as J.T. Eaton also homered in the fourth. He finished the day 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Dylan Bryan went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Landen Skeen, C.J. Robertson and Gage Shaver also had multi-hit games. Skeen and Robertson each had two doubles and collected two RBIs apiece, while Shaver also had a double and added one RBI.
Zach Barrett got the start and the win for Heritage with a two-hit performance over four innings. Both runs he allowed were unearned and he finished with eight strikeouts and no walks. J.J. Hunt threw one inning out of the bullpen and fanned two Catamount hitters.