The LFO Lady Warriors began their week on a big positive note after a home victory over Catoosa County rival Heritage on Tuesday. The Generals responded two days later with a road win over their other county rival at Hazel Brown Field in Ringgold.
LFO 5, HERITAGE 2
Mylee Howard’s RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning put LFO in front and they would add three runs the following frame. Heidi Johnson came through with a two-out, two-run double before later scoring on a single from Carlee Wilson.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Harper Carstens finally broke the ice for the Generals in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Warriors got the run back in the bottom of the sixth. Lexi Downey singled and Johnson hit another double before Downey raced home on an error later in the inning.
Heritage put up the final run of the game in the top of the seventh as Jessica Gibson delivered an RBI-double to score Savannah Wilson. Gibson was 2 for 3 and was the only General with multiple hits in the game.
Lakely Parish pitched all seven innings for LFO. She allowed just three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Johnson, Wilson and Downey all had two hits apiece to help pace the offense.
Addie Edwards started for Heritage and pitched into the second inning. She gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Kelsey Anderson would surrender an unearned run on six hits in 4.1 innings of relief. She finished with six strikeouts.
HERITAGE 6, RINGGOLD 1
After a tough loss on the road two days earlier, the Generals bounced back with a victory at Ringgold.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the sixth.
Heritage opened the scoring in the top of the second as Abbie Young doubled in Lexi Duckett, who had singled earlier in the frame.
Ringgold finally pulled even in the fifth as Maddy Bacon and Riley Heard hit back-to-back doubles with Heard collecting the RBI, but a half-inning later, the Generals were able to get some breathing room.
Harper Carstens and Alexis Faulkenberry led off the frame with back-to-back singles and Gibson had a one-out single two batters later to load the bases. Young drew a walk to bring in the go-ahead run. Bree Wilson delivered a sacrifice fly to add to the lead and Jenna Ryans broke it open with a two-out, two-run triple to right field.
Heritage tacked on one final run in the top of the seventh as Young collected her third RBI of the night on a two-out single.
Faulkenberry finished the day 3 for 4, while Young was 2 for 3. Edwards pitched seven solid innings. She gave up just five hits and walked three batters, while collecting a season-high 13 strikeouts.
For Ringgold, Heard was 2 for 4 and was the only Lady Tiger to get multiple hits.
Katy Thompson got the start and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks in five innings. She struck out three batters, while Emorie Coles surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings. She struck out one batter.
In other action from last week, LFO got a two-out, two-run single from Downey in the bottom of the seventh to tie up Thursday’s home game with Trion. However, the visitors put up two in the eighth and claimed a 9-7 win.
The Lady Warriors and Lady Tigers both played in the northwest Georgia FCA tournament in Rocky Face over the weekend. Although Friday’s action was rained out, LFO picked up a 7-6 win over Northwest on Saturday before dropping a 4-2 decision to Villa Rica.
Ringgold also had its first two game called off due to inclement weather, but went 1-1 on Saturday. The Blue-and-White lost to Villa Rica, 8-1, but collected their first victory of the season with a 10-6 triumph over Calhoun later in the day.
